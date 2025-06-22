Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 229 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $55.00 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

