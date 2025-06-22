Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 294,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 245,638 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.29. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

