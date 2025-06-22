Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of HealthEquity worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,298,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,581 shares of company stock valued at $33,664,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

