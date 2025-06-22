Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $373.71 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $357.45 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

