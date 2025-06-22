Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Lithia Motors worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $331.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.04 and a 1-year high of $405.68. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,974.08. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.