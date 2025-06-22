Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,643 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.5%

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $238.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. UBS Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

View Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.