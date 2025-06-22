Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,965 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $58.73 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

