Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,664 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,610,000 after buying an additional 1,024,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,618,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 610,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,113,000 after buying an additional 606,484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,237,000 after buying an additional 503,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 205,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $139.63 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

