Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,673 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $86.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,690 shares of company stock worth $14,525,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

