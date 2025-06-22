Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,349 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Crane were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Crane by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 141,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $178.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $191.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

