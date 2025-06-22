Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,531 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Invitation Home worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.