Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,191 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

