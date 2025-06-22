Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,335 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 588.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Intel by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Intel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

