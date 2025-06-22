Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 475 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 55,808.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,879,000 after purchasing an additional 801,414 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 92,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,112,000 after purchasing an additional 612,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Moody’s by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $150,376,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.40.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MCO stock opened at $469.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.06 and a 200-day moving average of $472.38. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

