Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,228 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Flex worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Flex by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. The trade was a 55.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,686,299.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,363,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,362,673.12. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

