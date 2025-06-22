Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 656 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $470.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.25.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

