Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 869 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NFG opened at $85.66 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.