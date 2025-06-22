Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $14.98 Million Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 114,782 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE SE opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.15.

Get Our Latest Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.