Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $19.05 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,046,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,966 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $85,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after acquiring an additional 393,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,118,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total transaction of $258,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,945,309.13. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,160 shares of company stock worth $3,482,079. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.