Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,143,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,796,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in H&R Block by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.4%

H&R Block stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

