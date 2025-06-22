Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 704,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vontier were worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vontier by 60.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vontier by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vontier by 229.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.