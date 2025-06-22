Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE DUK opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

