Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,714 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Doximity were worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Doximity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Doximity by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $878,926.02. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,770. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

