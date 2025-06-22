Revathi Advaithi Sells 37,465 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,686,299.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,363,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,362,673.12. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Revathi Advaithi sold 25,593 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $1,112,783.64.

On Thursday, June 12th, Revathi Advaithi sold 132,000 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $5,768,400.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Revathi Advaithi sold 59,150 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $2,537,535.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Revathi Advaithi sold 164,700 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $6,915,753.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

