Reviewing Park National (NYSE:PRK) & OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Park National (NYSE:PRK) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Park National and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 2 0 0 2.00 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Park National currently has a consensus price target of $177.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Park National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Park National is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $528.91 million 4.88 $151.42 million $9.74 16.36 OptimumBank $40.98 million 1.26 $6.28 million $1.33 3.32

This table compares Park National and OptimumBank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 23.46% 12.31% 1.50% OptimumBank 19.62% 14.10% 1.31%

Risk & Volatility

Park National has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park National beats OptimumBank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides Visa debit and ATM cards; cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

