Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $210,000 in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $94.96 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

