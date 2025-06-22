Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

PTMN stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.37%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Further Reading

