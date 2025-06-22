Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.79 and last traded at $76.71. Approximately 13,511,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 27,492,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,987.03. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,421,593 shares of company stock valued at $133,064,692. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.