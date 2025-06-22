Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 243.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 699,985 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.42% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sabra Healthcare REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

