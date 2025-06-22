Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $2.61 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $588.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.78.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.
