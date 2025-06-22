Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $2.0369 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.