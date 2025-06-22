Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Sappi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sappi had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

