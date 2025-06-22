Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,618 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,554,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $174.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.75 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,130,990.75. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,602,635 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.