Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,622 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

