Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $270,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. McBroom & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $118,596.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,599.36. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $388,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,367. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,188 shares of company stock worth $13,578,866. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.5%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

