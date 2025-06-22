Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $316,000 in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,663,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,732,000 after acquiring an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,829,000 after acquiring an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after buying an additional 499,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,017,000 after buying an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after buying an additional 4,141,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

