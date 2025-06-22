Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average of $128.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AFG. Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

