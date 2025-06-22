State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 5,213 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

