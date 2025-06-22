State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 7,850 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after purchasing an additional 888,671 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 880,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NetApp by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,867,000 after purchasing an additional 729,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,683,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock worth $3,366,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

View Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $102.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.