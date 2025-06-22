State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,185 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $692,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 126.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 228,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,061.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 257,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ES opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.