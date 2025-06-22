State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,740 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,123,000 after purchasing an additional 569,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,718,000 after purchasing an additional 890,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $452,627,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,774,000 after purchasing an additional 653,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,070,000 after purchasing an additional 311,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $96.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6,897.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

