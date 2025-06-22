State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,725 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,154,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $316,814,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in F5 by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 34,698.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $198,661,000 after acquiring an additional 743,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,465.89. This trade represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,959 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $287.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

