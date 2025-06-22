State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $236.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.64 and a 1-year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.