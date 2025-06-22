State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.22 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 173.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

