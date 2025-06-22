State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of SPX Technologies worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,038,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,337,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPX Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 553,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,519,000 after acquiring an additional 195,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 1,260.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 157,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 25,946.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 138,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

SPX Technologies stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $183.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

