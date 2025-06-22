State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 365 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after acquiring an additional 674,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after acquiring an additional 651,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. This trade represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,166.29. This trade represents a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $320.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.41 and a 200-day moving average of $280.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $328.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

