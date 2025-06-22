State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

RJF opened at $148.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $150.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.82.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

