State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE LNC opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

