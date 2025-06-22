State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of State Street by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 720,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 254,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $44,070,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.3%

State Street stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.54.

Read Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.