Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 9,601 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.